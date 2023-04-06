Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 679 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

