Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,021 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.
Insider Activity
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $104.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $181.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.
Abbott Laboratories Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
See Also
