Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,437 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

SOFI stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $9.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.