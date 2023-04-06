Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NUEM opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

