Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.59 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

