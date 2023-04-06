Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.45. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $121.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

