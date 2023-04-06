Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,023.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 159.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

