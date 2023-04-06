Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3,455.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92.

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.