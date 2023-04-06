Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $30.75 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $35.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.