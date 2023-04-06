Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 2.4 %

AMGN opened at $253.37 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.82 and a 200-day moving average of $254.89.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

