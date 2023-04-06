Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Lowered to $350.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $385.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Waters Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $302.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. Waters has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

