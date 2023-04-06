Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.07.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.37. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 220.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

