Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,606 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBI. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 50,431 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,390,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 63,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 22,212 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 81,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SBI opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

