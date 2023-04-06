Whittier Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 8,233 Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Stock Up 0.0 %

VFVA stock opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $600.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

