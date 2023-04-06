Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $73.61 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

