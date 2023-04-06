Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 967,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after buying an additional 253,984 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 368,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 91,861 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 57,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

