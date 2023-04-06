Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CACI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 1,046.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 375,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 342,637 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CACI International by 284.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CACI International by 15.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 54.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CACI International in the third quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CACI opened at $297.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $245.32 and a 52-week high of $319.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.



