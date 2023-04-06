Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average is $97.54. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

