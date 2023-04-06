Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.65. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,559 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

