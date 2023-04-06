Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.57 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $167.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.37 and its 200 day moving average is $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.