Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 2,905.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 229,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 315,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $27.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.