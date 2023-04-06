Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 104 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 29,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 446.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 78,035 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $173.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

