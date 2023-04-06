Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 386 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $189.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $220.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

