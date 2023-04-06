Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.83 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.45.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

