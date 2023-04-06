Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $723,000 Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

