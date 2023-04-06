Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 137.2% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 41.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.12. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

