Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ROIC stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.35%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

