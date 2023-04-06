Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 87,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

Shares of USB stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

