Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 98.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after acquiring an additional 367,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 25.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,230,000 after acquiring an additional 328,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,655,000 after purchasing an additional 294,564 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $98.51 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.