Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 18,661 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,661 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,949,000 after purchasing an additional 761,812 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,680,000 after acquiring an additional 259,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after acquiring an additional 147,587 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,099,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,829,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

