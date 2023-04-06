Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 22,624 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,688,000 after buying an additional 2,859,356 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 65,821.6% during the third quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 382,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after buying an additional 381,765 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8,514.8% during the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 381,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after buying an additional 376,782 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2,010.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 233,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 222,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,440,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $47.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.