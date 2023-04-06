Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 247 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,925,000 after buying an additional 138,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,219,000 after buying an additional 155,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after buying an additional 251,913 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.57 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

