Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,495 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Motco purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

