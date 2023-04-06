Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

