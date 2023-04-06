Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,997 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 51.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after purchasing an additional 710,867 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,123,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 382.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 529,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after buying an additional 419,880 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.7 %

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

NYSE:BTI opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $45.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Articles

