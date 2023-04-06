Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 27,487 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 386.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

IPG stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

