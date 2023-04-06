Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,615.60 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,677.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,501.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,143.15.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.96.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.