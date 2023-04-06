Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

