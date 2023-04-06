Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,149 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,283,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,490,000 after acquiring an additional 454,903 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,514,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,657,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,584 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,273.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,062 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.