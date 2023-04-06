Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,164 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

