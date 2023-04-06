Whittier Trust Co. Sells 573 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.