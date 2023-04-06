Whittier Trust Co. Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 127,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,758,598,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $167.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

