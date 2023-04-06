William Blair Begins Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Equities researchers at William Blair began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.
Paycor HCM Trading Down 0.5 %
PYCR opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 0.46.
Insider Activity at Paycor HCM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 464.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.