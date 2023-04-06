William Blair Begins Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Equities researchers at William Blair began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

PYCR opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,694.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 464.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

