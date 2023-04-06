William J. Rouhana, Jr. Buys 1,860,015 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. purchased 1,860,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,278,034.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,182.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Up 3.7 %

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $24.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 91,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

CSSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

