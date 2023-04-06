WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,019 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVV opened at $409.46 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $452.62. The company has a market cap of $308.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.45.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

