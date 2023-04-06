World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WWE. Benchmark cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:WWE opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,064.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 207,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 189,902 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $7,935,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

