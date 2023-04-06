Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,121 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $19,492,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,238,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPE. Mizuho lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $36.28 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

