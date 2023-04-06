Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

