Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,691 Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,691 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,794,000 after acquiring an additional 563,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,873,585 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $63,449,000 after buying an additional 1,127,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,521 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $59,605,000 after buying an additional 59,118 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,556 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after buying an additional 139,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,952 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after buying an additional 247,356 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $19.14 on Thursday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.