ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 112,966.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 678,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 677,800 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.4 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

